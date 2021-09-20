‘ই-সিগারেট বন্ধে যথাযথ পদক্ষেপ নেওয়া হবে’ -সিনিয়র সচিব, স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগ

jahir ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২১ / ১২ জন দেখেছেন

ঢাকা শহরের বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের উপর পরিচালিত ই-সিগারেট ব্যবহার বিষয়ক গবেষণার ফলাফল অবহিতকরণ উপলক্ষে স্বাস্থ্য ও পরিবার কল্যাণ মন্ত্রণালয়ের সম্মেলন কক্ষে ১৯ সেপ্টেম্বর দুপুরে একটি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয়। জাতীয় তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ সেল, স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগ, স্বাস্থ্য ও পরিবার কল্যাণ মন্ত্রণালয় এবং ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের যৌথ আয়োজনে সভার সহযোগিতায় ছিলো ক্যাম্পেইন ফর টোব্যাকো ফ্রি কিড্স (সিটিএফকে)। স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগের অতিরিক্ত সচিব (বিশ্বস্বাস্থ্য) কাজী জেবুন্নেছা বেগমের সভাপতিত্বে সভার প্রধান অতিথি ছিলেন স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগের সিনিয়র সচিব লোকমান হোসেন মিয়া।

স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগের সিনিয়র সচিব লোকমান হোসেন মিয়া বলেন, স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্রণালয় ইতিমধ্যে কিছু পদক্ষেপ গ্রহণ করেছে যেমন- তামাকমুক্ত বাংলাদেশ গড়ার লক্ষ্যে একটি খসড়া রোডম্যাপ করা হয়েছে। আশা করছি শীঘ্রই চূড়ান্ত করার পদক্ষেপ নেয়া হবে।

তিনি আরো বলেন, ই-সিগারেট নামাক একটি ইমার্জিং টোব্যাকো প্রোডাক্টের ব্যবহার দিন দিন বাড়ছে যেটা আশংকাজনক। প্রচলিত সিগারেটের মতোই ই-সিগারেটও স্বাস্থ্যের জন্য ক্ষতিকর। এই ক্ষতিকর পণ্যটি নিয়ন্ত্রণে আইনে সরাসরি কিছু বলা নেই। বিধায় এটি নিয়ে কাজ করার অবকাশ রয়েছে। আইন সংশোধনে ই-সিগারেটকে নিষিদ্ধ করার বিষয়ে যে সুপারিশ আছে তা আমরা বিবেচনায় রাখবো।

সভাপতির বক্তব্যে স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগের অতিরিক্ত সচিব (বিশ্বস্বাস্থ্য) কাজী জেবুন্নেছা বেগম বলেন, মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ঘোষণা অনুযায়ী দেশকে ২০৪০ সালের মধ্যে তামাকমুক্ত করতে বিদ্যমান তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইনকে যুগোপযোগী করার পদক্ষেপ গ্রহণ করা হয়েছে। বর্তমানে আইন সংশোধনের কাজ চলমান রয়েছে। এতে ই-সিগারেট বন্ধ করার বিষয়টি বিবেচনায় আনা হবে।

জাতীয় তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ সেলের সমন্বয়কারী (অতিরিক্ত সচিব) হোসেন আলী খোন্দকার বলেন, বাংলাদেশে ই-সিগারেট বা এ ধরণের পণ্য নিষেধাজ্ঞার বিষয়ে কোন সুনির্দিষ্ট আইন নেই। সেজন্য ই-সিগারেট নিষিদ্ধের বিষয়টি আইনের আওতায় আনতে হবে।

ক্যাম্পেইন ফর টোব্যাকো ফ্রি কিডসের লিড পলিসি এডভাইজার মো. মোস্তাফিজুর রহমান বলেন, বাংলাদেশ ইলেকট্রনিক সিগারেট এবং এর সাথে সম্পর্কিত সমস্ত উপাদান আমদানির উপর নির্ভর করে এবং এখন পর্যন্তও এটি তৈরি বা উৎপাদন শুরু হয়নি। তাই এটি এদেশে নিষিদ্ধ করা সহজ হবে এবং আইন সংশোধনের মাধ্যমে এটি নিষিদ্ধ করার এখনই উপযুক্ত সময়।

ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের স্বাস্থ্য ও ওয়াশ সেক্টরের পরিচালক ইকবাল মাসুদ বলেন, ই-সিগারেট অনেক তরুনের কাছে স্টাইল ও আভিজাত্যের প্রতীক। আর যুব সমাজ যেহেতু অনলাইনের উপর অনেকাংশেই নির্ভরশীল, সুতরাং অনলাইনে তামাকজাত পণ্যের সহজলভ্যতা তাদেরকে ই-সিগারেটের প্রতি আরো উৎসাহিত করবে। এজন্য আইনের মাধ্যমে ই-সিগারেট নিষিদ্ধ করা উচিৎ।

অবহিতকরণ সভায় গবেষণা ফলাফল উপস্থাপন করেন ঢাকা আহ্ছানিয়া মিশনের সহকারী পরিচালক মো. মোখলেছুর রহমান। এছাড়া সভায় উপস্থিত ছিলেন স্বাস্থ্য সেবা বিভাগের অতিরিক্ত সচিব (উন্নয়ন) মো. সাইদুর রহমান, জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয়ের অতিরিক্ত সচিব খোরশেদা ইয়াসমিন প্রমুখ।#

‘Necessary initiative will be taken to ban e-cigarettes‘

-Senior Secretary, Department of Health Services

A meeting was held at noon on September 19 in the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to disseminate the results of the study on e-cigarette use conducted on University students of Dhaka city. The meeting was jointly organized by the National Tobacco Control Cell, Department of Health Services, MoHFW and Dhaka Ahsania Mission in collaboration with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK). The meeting was chaired by Kazi Jebunnesa Begum, Additional Secretary (World Health) and the chief guest was Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary of Health Services.

Lokman Hossain Mia, senior secretary of the health services department, said the health ministry has already taken some steps, such as a draft roadmap to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh. Hopefully, further initiatives will be taken to finalize it soon.

He added that the use of an emerging tobacco product called e-cigarette is increasing day by day which is alarming. E-cigarettes are just as harmful to health as conventional cigarettes. The law does not say anything directly about controlling this harmful product. So there is room to work on it. We will take into account the recommendations in the law to ban e-cigarettes.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary (World Health) Kazi Jebunnesa Begum said steps have been taken to update the existing Tobacco Control Act to make the country tobacco-free by 2040 as announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The law is currently being amended. This will take into account the issue of banning e-cigarettes.

Hossain Ali Khandaker, coordinator (additional secretary) of the National Tobacco Control Cell, said there is no specific law in Bangladesh banning e-cigarettes or similar products. That is why the issue of banning e-cigarettes should be brought under the law.

Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids said Bangladesh is dependent on imports of electronic cigarettes and all related items and has not yet started making or producing them. So it will be easy to ban it in this country and now is the right time to ban it by amending the law.

Iqbal Masud, director of the health and wash sector at Dhaka Ahsania Mission, said e-cigarettes are a symbol of style and nobility for many young people. And since young people are largely dependent on online, the availability of tobacco products online will encourage them to use e-cigarettes. That is why e-cigarettes should be banned by law.

Md. Mukhlesur Rahman, Assistant Director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission presented the research results at the briefing. Saidur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Department of Health Services (Development), Khorsheda Yasmin, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration and others were also present at the meeting.#